Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.82. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Arconic’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arconic by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 359.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

