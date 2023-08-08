Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 125,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $911,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 336,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

