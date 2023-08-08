Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,892. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.