Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,359,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,505,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 815,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,940. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,563.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock worth $469,241,265 over the last 90 days. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

