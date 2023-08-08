Argus Raises Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Price Target to $40.00

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

ETD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 93,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,467. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $880.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.