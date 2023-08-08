Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.97 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $49.32 million and $2.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002840 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,799,340 coins and its circulating supply is 174,799,224 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

