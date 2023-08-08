Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.18. 200,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
