Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.18. 200,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

