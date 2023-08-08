Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

