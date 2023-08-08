Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,287 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

AJG traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $224.06. 525,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.68. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

