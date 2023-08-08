Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

