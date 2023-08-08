Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $17.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

