Astec Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

