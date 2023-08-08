AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.92) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZN opened at £109.10 ($139.42) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of £110.94 and a 200 day moving average of £112.64. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.40) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($158.36). The firm has a market cap of £169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,612.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($166.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($162.30) to £119 ($152.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £119.95 ($153.30).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.