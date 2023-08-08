ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.13

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.13 and last traded at C$36.85, with a volume of 125279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.60.

ACO.X has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

