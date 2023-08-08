Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.46. Atento shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 48,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

