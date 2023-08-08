ATI (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $51.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:ATI opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. ATI has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

