Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.45 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore updated its FY23 guidance to $18.90-$19.30 EPS.

Atkore Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $7.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.10. 360,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.21. Atkore has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.