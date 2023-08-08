Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 150 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,242. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.91. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

