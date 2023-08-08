Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 2,496 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. 2,302,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,307. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,624. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.