Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires Shares of 963 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,052 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $345.32 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
