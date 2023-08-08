Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after buying an additional 186,588 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,070,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255,476. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

