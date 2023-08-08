Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ossiam increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.59. 5,467,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

