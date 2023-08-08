Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NSC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.28. 1,109,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $221.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

