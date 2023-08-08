Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $326,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

