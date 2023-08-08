Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $576,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,102,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 302,791 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,857,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458,547. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

