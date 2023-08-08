Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,601 shares of company stock worth $15,406,701. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.