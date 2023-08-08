Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 2,823 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,568,000 after buying an additional 175,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Argus cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average is $143.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

