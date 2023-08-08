Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

