Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,620 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,078 shares of company stock worth $4,763,549 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

