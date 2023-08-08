Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.