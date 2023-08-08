Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,750 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,817. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

