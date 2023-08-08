Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 478 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average is $198.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

