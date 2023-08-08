Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,925 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HQL traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,818. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

(Free Report)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.