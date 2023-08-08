Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $774.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $739.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

