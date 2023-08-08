Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.20% of Atlassian worth $526,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.64. 1,210,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,925. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,103 shares of company stock valued at $56,599,145. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

