Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.22.

Shares of TEAM opened at $193.52 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $1,648,282.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,283,013.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $1,648,282.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,283,013.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,393,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,103 shares of company stock valued at $56,599,145. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

