AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,513,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,624,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

