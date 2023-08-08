Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,786. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.