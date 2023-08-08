AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $109,447.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

