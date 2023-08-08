Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.53% of Avient worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Avient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 55,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,322. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

