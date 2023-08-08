Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.06. 611,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Avista has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

