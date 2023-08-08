Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $839.40 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $839.40 million and approximately $42.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00020018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.41 or 1.00002187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002203 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.8209126 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $49,887,966.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

