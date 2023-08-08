AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 154,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

