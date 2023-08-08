Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 1,147.47%.
Ayro Stock Performance
Ayro stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Ayro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.15.
Institutional Trading of Ayro
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayro
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Trex Shares Up As Eco-Friendly Flooring Specialist Beats Views
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tyson Foods: Is There Any Meat On This Bone?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PNC: Undervalued Dividend Growers
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.