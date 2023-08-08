Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 1,147.47%.

Ayro Stock Performance

Ayro stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Ayro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

About Ayro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

