Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.76.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

BIDU opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 309,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 249,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

