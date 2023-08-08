Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 559,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 647,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 834,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at $245,564,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,695,589 shares in the company, valued at $245,564,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,611,472 shares of company stock worth $20,647,820. Corporate insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.9 %

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 777,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,203. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

