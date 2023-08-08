Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 510,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,227. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

