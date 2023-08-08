Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 281,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.18. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

