Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.1 %

FMX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,377. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.