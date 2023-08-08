Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 552,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 127,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $213.87. The stock had a trading volume of 381,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,959. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

